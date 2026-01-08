BAMC Best Medic/Best Squad 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brooke Army Medical Center is conducting their Best Medic, Best Squad Competition, Jan. 9 -12, 2026, at Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, Texas. The competition included operations designed to measure each competitor’s medical knowledge, technical and tactical skills, physical endurance, mental toughness, and overall combat readiness in an austere stressful environment. The competition included an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, water survival test, oral board, stress shoot, day and night land navigation, tactical squad run, warrior task and battle drills, medical tasks and concluded with a forced unknown distant march.