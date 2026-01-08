Brooke Army Medical Center is conducting their Best Medic, Best Squad Competition, Jan. 9 -12, 2026, at Fort Sam Houston and Camp Bullis, Texas. The competition included operations designed to measure each competitor’s medical knowledge, technical and tactical skills, physical endurance, mental toughness, and overall combat readiness in an austere stressful environment. The competition included an Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, water survival test, oral board, stress shoot, day and night land navigation, tactical squad run, warrior task and battle drills, medical tasks and concluded with a forced unknown distant march.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992739
|VIRIN:
|260111-O-CD868-3079
|Filename:
|DOD_111476702
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BAMC Best Medic/Best Squad 2026, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.