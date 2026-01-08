MCWL Utilizes an ERSS During Steel Knight 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors from across I Marine Expeditionary Force experiment alongside the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) with the Enhanced Battalion Aid Station concept, incorporating Damage Control Resuscitation and Damage Control Surgery techniques to simulate providing advanced forward trauma care in distributed and contested environments, during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)



The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: First Daylights performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com