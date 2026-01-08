(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from across I Marine Expeditionary Force experiment alongside the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory (MCWL) with the Enhanced Battalion Aid Station concept, incorporating Damage Control Resuscitation and Damage Control Surgery techniques to simulate providing advanced forward trauma care in distributed and contested environments, during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 11, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    The video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: First Daylights performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992722
    VIRIN: 251211-M-AV203-2962
    Filename: DOD_111476479
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCWL Utilizes an ERSS During Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

