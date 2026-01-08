MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992720" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter and aircrew assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct a medical evacuation flight to retrieve blood within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The mission highlighted the joint force’s ability to rapidly support lifesaving medical operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)