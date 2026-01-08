MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up

A U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter and aircrew assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct a medical evacuation flight to retrieve blood within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The mission highlighted the joint force’s ability to rapidly support lifesaving medical operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
