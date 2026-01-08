(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.11.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Army HH-60M Black Hawk MEDEVAC helicopter and aircrew assigned to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct a medical evacuation flight to retrieve blood within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. The mission highlighted the joint force’s ability to rapidly support lifesaving medical operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992720
    VIRIN: 260112-F-JK012-5555
    Filename: DOD_111476457
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC Blood Pick-up, by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HH-60M Black Hawk
    MEDEVAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video