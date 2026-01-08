86 AES, Royal Netherlands Air & Space Force conquer subject matter exchange

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force military personnel assigned to Operational Healthcare attend a subject matter exchange at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6-9, 2026. The exchange focused on sharing aeromedical evacuation procedures to enhance interoperability and strengthen medical readiness in support of Allied operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|01.08.2026
|01.12.2026 10:00
|Package
|992713
|260109-F-VY348-8953
|DOD_111476427
|00:01:07
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|1
|1
