    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Visits Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman and 1st Lt. Tam Le

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee visited Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, at Grafenwoehr and Balli training areas, Germany, Jan. 10, 2026. During the visit, Lee and his wife participated in a medical training demonstration focused on hemorrhage control and wound-packing techniques, and met with sustainment, engineer and innovation teams supporting Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine operations. The visit highlighted Tennessee’s continued support to deployed service members and multinational training efforts that strengthen regional security and collective readiness.

    000:00:00–06:03:10 — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee participate in a medical training demonstration with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Joint Multinational Training Group Ukraine at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, practicing hemorrhage control techniques using simulated tissue to demonstrate wound-packing procedures.

    06:03:10–07:06:35 — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee meet with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, including sustainment and engineer personnel supporting Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine operations, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

    07:06:35–10:32:01 — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee meet with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, at the Balli Training Area, Germany, where Soldiers discuss innovation initiatives supporting the development of unmanned aircraft systems and emerging operational capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 08:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992711
    VIRIN: 260111-A-PH391-3863
    Filename: DOD_111476354
    Length: 00:10:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: EAST NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Visits Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by SFC Arturo Guzman and 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD
    Governor Bill Lee
    JMTG U
    Army National Guard
    TN
    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment

