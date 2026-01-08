Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Visits Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Grafenwoehr Training Area

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee visited Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, at Grafenwoehr and Balli training areas, Germany, Jan. 10, 2026. During the visit, Lee and his wife participated in a medical training demonstration focused on hemorrhage control and wound-packing techniques, and met with sustainment, engineer and innovation teams supporting Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine operations. The visit highlighted Tennessee’s continued support to deployed service members and multinational training efforts that strengthen regional security and collective readiness.



000:00:00–06:03:10 — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee participate in a medical training demonstration with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Joint Multinational Training Group Ukraine at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, practicing hemorrhage control techniques using simulated tissue to demonstrate wound-packing procedures.



06:03:10–07:06:35 — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee meet with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, including sustainment and engineer personnel supporting Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine operations, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



07:06:35–10:32:01 — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee meet with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, at the Balli Training Area, Germany, where Soldiers discuss innovation initiatives supporting the development of unmanned aircraft systems and emerging operational capabilities.