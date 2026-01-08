U.S. Army Lt. Col Jeffrey Murphy, commander of Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, explains the importance of conducting a Validation Exercise (VALEX) and how that helps prepare for future missions within large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 08:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992707
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-BY519-1859
|Filename:
|DOD_111476335
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Importance of the Validation Exercise (VALEX), by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.