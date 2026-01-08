(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Importance of the Validation Exercise (VALEX)

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col Jeffrey Murphy, commander of Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, explains the importance of conducting a Validation Exercise (VALEX) and how that helps prepare for future missions within large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992707
    VIRIN: 251119-A-BY519-1859
    Filename: DOD_111476335
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

    TAGS

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Validation Exercise
    VALEX

