    Kapaun Post Office Spot

    KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.08.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Airman 1st Class Arabella Zieran, 786th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, talks about the process of shipping mail at Kapaun Air Station, Kaiserslautern, Germany, emphasizing the importance of accurate customs forms and package information. The mail operations supports service members and their families in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 06:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992702
    VIRIN: 260109-F-XK392-3197
    Filename: DOD_111476314
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    kmc
    postoffice
    afn

