The Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Program is a holistic approach to build resilience for Airmen in all aspects of life. The CAF focuses on four pillars of resilience which are physical, mental, social, and spiritual fitness to develop Airmen's wellness. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 06:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992701
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-UC180-2894
|Filename:
|DOD_111476313
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Pillars - 1080p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.