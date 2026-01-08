(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Pillars - 1080p

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Program is a holistic approach to build resilience for Airmen in all aspects of life. The CAF focuses on four pillars of resilience which are physical, mental, social, and spiritual fitness to develop Airmen's wellness. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 06:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992701
    VIRIN: 260107-F-UC180-2894
    Filename: DOD_111476313
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Pillars - 1080p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resilience
    CAF
    fitness
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness

