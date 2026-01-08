(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    6-9 Cavalry Division Dakota Troop STX

    ESTONIA

    01.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a platoon level situational training exercise (STX) on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Jan. 10, 2026. The STX emphasized maneuver, terrain analysis, and engagement of dismounted infantry. The exercises uses realistic, mission-focused scenarios in the field to develop and test the unit's cohesion and readiness to react in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 05:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992699
    VIRIN: 260110-A-JT779-7825
    Filename: DOD_111476297
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: EE

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 6-9 Cavalry Division Dakota Troop STX, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6-9 CAV
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps

