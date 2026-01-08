6-9 Cavalry Division Dakota Troop STX

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a platoon level situational training exercise (STX) on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Jan. 10, 2026. The STX emphasized maneuver, terrain analysis, and engagement of dismounted infantry. The exercises uses realistic, mission-focused scenarios in the field to develop and test the unit's cohesion and readiness to react in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
