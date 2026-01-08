(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1ST MAW celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing commemorate the 250th Marine Corps Birthday across the Indo-Pacific region, Nov. 3, 2025. The 1st MAW Birthday Ball video honors 250 years of service, tradition, and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Moses Ortiz-Miller)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock

    Date Taken: 11.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 01:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992691
    VIRIN: 251103-M-AE759-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111476166
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Marine Corps Birthday
    espirit de corps
    250th Anniversary
    Marines

