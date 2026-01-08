(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Project Star Forge

    JAPAN

    12.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alana Wright 

    AFN Tokyo

    Spot video highlighting Project Star Forge, a 3D printed model of the AE-2100D3 engine. This project provides a cost-effective, innovative way for Airmen to train safely without risking operational equipment.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 01:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992690
    VIRIN: 251230-F-EX148-7128
    Filename: DOD_111476133
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

