Spot video highlighting Project Star Forge, a 3D printed model of the AE-2100D3 engine. This project provides a cost-effective, innovative way for Airmen to train safely without risking operational equipment.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 01:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992690
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-EX148-7128
|Filename:
|DOD_111476133
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Star Forge, by SrA Alana Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
