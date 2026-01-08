Dezomeshiki Sasebo 2026

SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 6, 2026) – The city of Sasebo hosts Dezomeshiki, an annual parade ceremony promoting fire safety in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|01.06.2026
|01.12.2026 00:34
|Video Productions
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
