COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 7, 2026) – An informercial-like public service announcement about the changes made in NAVADMIN 264/25, filmed at the Fleet Fitness Complex onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 7, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 00:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992688
|VIRIN:
|260108-N-MH959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111476110
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PRT Infomercial PSA, by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS
