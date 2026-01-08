(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct fast-rope insertion and extraction system training at the JEJU Tactical Training Facility, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025. The training enhanced air assault proficiency and strengthened the unit’s overall readiness. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 22:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992682
    VIRIN: 251125-A-VH016-7356
    Filename: DOD_111476049
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 AHB Conducts Fast-Rope Insertion Training, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

