USS America shows how to gain access to NASSCO Shipyard San Diego and what to expect while transiting the shipyard to the dry dock pier.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 18:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992669
|VIRIN:
|260106-N-TW227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111475924
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What to Expect at NASSCO Shipyard, by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
