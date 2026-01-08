(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What to Expect at NASSCO Shipyard

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    USS America shows how to gain access to NASSCO Shipyard San Diego and what to expect while transiting the shipyard to the dry dock pier.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992669
    VIRIN: 260106-N-TW227-1001
    Filename: DOD_111475924
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, What to Expect at NASSCO Shipyard, by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

