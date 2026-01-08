Radio Around the Region: Department of Labor courses support career transition

John Wright, Transition Service Specialist of Transition Center, speaks with Senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026.
The discussion highlighted three primary courses, including Employment Fundamentals of Career Transition, a one-day introduction to employment preparation and Career Credentialing Exploration, which focuses on vocational career paths and credentialing opportunities, and the Department of Labor Employment Workshop, which provides in-depth employment training expanding on introductory material. The courses are designed to prepare transitioning service members for civilian employment following military service. (U.S. Department of War video by Hana Pong)
