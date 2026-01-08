(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Army Reserve engineers clear over a dozen acres, improve airport for JTF-SS Operations

    ROOSEVELT ROADS, PUERTO RICO

    01.05.2026

    Video by Spc. Eric Amaro-Millan and Capt. Jose Robledo

    1st Mission Support Command

    B-roll of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 1st Mission Support Command clear and level ground obstructions around Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, near Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. This training mission for the 1st MSC Soldiers allows them to maintain proficiency in their wartime mission while also providing support for the Joint Task Force - Southern Spear conducting operations in the Caribbean. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Eric Amaro-Millan and Maj. Jose Robledo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992665
    VIRIN: 260106-A-JE779-1001
    Filename: DOD_111475897
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: ROOSEVELT ROADS, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Army Reserve engineers clear over a dozen acres, improve airport for JTF-SS Operations, by SPC Eric Amaro-Millan and CPT Jose Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

