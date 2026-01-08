B-Roll Army Reserve engineers clear over a dozen acres, improve airport for JTF-SS Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the 1st Mission Support Command clear and level ground obstructions around Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, near Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. This training mission for the 1st MSC Soldiers allows them to maintain proficiency in their wartime mission while also providing support for the Joint Task Force - Southern Spear conducting operations in the Caribbean. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Eric Amaro-Millan and Maj. Jose Robledo)