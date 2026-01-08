Army of the Caribbean Week '26 Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command receive awards for their achievements during Army of the Caribbean Week ’26 at Cuartel de Ballaja in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The ACW26, the first event of its kind in the region, underscores the commitment to duty and readiness within the Caribbean. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)