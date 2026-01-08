(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army of the Caribbean Week '26 Awards Ceremony

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command receive awards for their achievements during Army of the Caribbean Week ’26 at Cuartel de Ballaja in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The ACW26, the first event of its kind in the region, underscores the commitment to duty and readiness within the Caribbean. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992662
    VIRIN: 260110-A-II753-1002
    Filename: DOD_111475826
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army of the Caribbean Week '26 Awards Ceremony, by SGT Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACW
    GaritaGames26
    ACW26
    GaritaGames

