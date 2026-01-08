(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-35A Lightning II Refueling

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuels an F-35A Lightning II from the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing over the Rocky Mountains on January 10, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992656
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-AR334-1443
    Filename: DOD_111475737
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II Refueling, by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    185th Air Refueling Wing
    115th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

