A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing refuels an F-35A Lightning II from the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing over the Rocky Mountains on January 10, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992656
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-AR334-1443
|Filename:
|DOD_111475737
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35A Lightning II Refueling, by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
