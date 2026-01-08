130 Seconds Episode 1: Featuring Airman Basic Carson Vance -
From the kitchen to the camera, AB Vance proves that being a Citizen-Airman means bringing unique passions to the fight.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 14:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992655
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-KF734-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111475589
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|SISSONVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130 Seconds with AB Carson Vance, by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.