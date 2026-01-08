(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130 Seconds with AB Carson Vance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    130 Seconds Episode 1: Featuring Airman Basic Carson Vance -
    From the kitchen to the camera, AB Vance proves that being a Citizen-Airman means bringing unique passions to the fight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 14:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992655
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-KF734-1002
    Filename: DOD_111475589
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: SISSONVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130 Seconds with AB Carson Vance, by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    130thAW
    130seconds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video