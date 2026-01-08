(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    178th Wing Security Forces 2025 Annual Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAVENNA TRAINING AND LOGISTICS SITE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Kaeser 

    178th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Security Forces Squadron participate in a series of tactical exercises during their annual training at Camp Ravenna, Ohio, July 26, 2025. The training enhanced weapons proficiency and ensured the airmen remained prepared to support integrated defense operations in both domestic and deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Josh Kaeser)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992651
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-IF143-1012
    Filename: DOD_111475517
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: RAVENNA TRAINING AND LOGISTICS SITE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Wing Security Forces 2025 Annual Training B-Roll, by A1C Josh Kaeser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night operations
    readiness
    BRoll Package
    178th Wing
    security forces
    Annual Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video