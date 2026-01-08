178th Wing Security Forces 2025 Annual Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Security Forces Squadron participate in a series of tactical exercises during their annual training at Camp Ravenna, Ohio, July 26, 2025. The training enhanced weapons proficiency and ensured the airmen remained prepared to support integrated defense operations in both domestic and deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Josh Kaeser)