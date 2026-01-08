Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Security Forces Squadron participate in a series of tactical exercises during their annual training at Camp Ravenna, Ohio, July 26, 2025. The training enhanced weapons proficiency and ensured the airmen remained prepared to support integrated defense operations in both domestic and deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Josh Kaeser)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992651
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-IF143-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_111475517
|Length:
|00:07:15
|Location:
|RAVENNA TRAINING AND LOGISTICS SITE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 178th Wing Security Forces 2025 Annual Training B-Roll, by A1C Josh Kaeser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
