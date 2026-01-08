1st Mission Support Command sings The Army Song B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 1st Mission Support Command sings The Army Song during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 NCO Induction ceremony at Cuartel de Ballaja in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The 1st MSC trains and commands over 4,000 Soldiers of the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to ensure they are ready to deploy and successfully execute their wartime missions.