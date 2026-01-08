(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Mission Support Command sings The Army Song B-Roll

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    1st Mission Support Command

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 1st Mission Support Command sings The Army Song during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 NCO Induction ceremony at Cuartel de Ballaja in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The 1st MSC trains and commands over 4,000 Soldiers of the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to ensure they are ready to deploy and successfully execute their wartime missions.

