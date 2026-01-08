2LT Heredia explains the Garita Games '26

U.S. Army Reserve 2LT Emanuel Heredia explains the Garita Games ’26 during Army of the Caribbean Week ’26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 8, 2026. The ACW26 and GG26 aims to bolster esprit de corps between military personnel and the local community. Events will include 5K fun runs and foot marches, plena and salsa tournaments, battle of the frequencies and best wrench competitions, domino tournaments, best squad trials, and more, celebrating athleticism and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Reserve vide by Sgt. Jofenell Ruizfebus)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992649
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-II753-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111475463
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
