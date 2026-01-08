U.S. Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command conducts a 5K fun run during Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 at San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2026. The 1st MSC’s presence in Puerto Rico underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to national defense and disaster preparedness in the region. It demonstrates the Army’s posture to respond swiftly to crises when called upon, from domestic disaster response to supporting combat operations worldwide. (U.S. Army Reserve vide by Sgt. Jofenell Ruizfebus)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992648
|VIRIN:
|260109-A-II753-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111475457
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Garita Warriors 5K Run during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 (B-Roll; No Sound), by SGT Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
