B-Roll Army of the Caribbean Week Opening Ceremony

B-Roll of Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command gathering for the Army of the Caribbean Week opening ceremony in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7th, 2026. The Army of the Caribbean Week and Garita Games ‘26 aims to bolster esprit de corps between military personnel and the local community. Events will include 5K fun runs and foot marches, plena and salsa tournaments, battle of the frequencies and best wrench competitions, domino tournaments, best squad trials, and more, celebrating athleticism and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Airam Blass I Amaro-Millan).