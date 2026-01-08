(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll Army of the Caribbean Week Opening Ceremony

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.06.2026

    Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan 

    1st Mission Support Command

    B-Roll of Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command gathering for the Army of the Caribbean Week opening ceremony in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 7th, 2026. The Army of the Caribbean Week and Garita Games ‘26 aims to bolster esprit de corps between military personnel and the local community. Events will include 5K fun runs and foot marches, plena and salsa tournaments, battle of the frequencies and best wrench competitions, domino tournaments, best squad trials, and more, celebrating athleticism and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Airam Blass I Amaro-Millan).

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992645
    VIRIN: 260107-A-HQ318-3001
    Filename: DOD_111475229
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR

    TAGS

    ACW
    GaritaGames26
    ACW26
    GaritaGames

