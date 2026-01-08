91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course instructor discusses course, being an instructor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Paul Hendrickson, instructor and course manager, discusses the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course on Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. 91J (“Ninety-One Juliet”) is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer. Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)