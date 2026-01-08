(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course instructor discusses course, being an instructor

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. 1st Class Paul Hendrickson, instructor and course manager, discusses the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course on Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. 91J (“Ninety-One Juliet”) is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer. Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 02:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992644
    VIRIN: 260109-A-OK556-7399
    Filename: DOD_111475227
    Length: 00:07:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course instructor discusses course, being an instructor, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, 91J10, Regional Training Site-Maintenance, IMCOM

