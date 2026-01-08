U.S. Army Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Monte L. Rone, Col. Travis M. Habhab and Col. Gregory W. McLean, conduct a Victory with Honors Ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 9, 2026. The ceremony gives farewell to Colonel Habhab as he will depart Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chase Murray and Pvt. Jaden Davis)
00:00 - 00:12 Fly Over
01:50 - 02:00 Red rose presented to the Habhab family
02:41 - 02:55 Yellow rose presented to the McLean Family
03:28 - 04:48 The Salute Battery fires the cannons
04:49 - 05:37 Colonel Habhab’s daughter sings the national anthem
05:46 - 19:30 MG Rone’s speech
19:31 - 32:51 Colonel Habhab’s speech
32:52 - 33:04 The Long Motto call
33:06 - 37:46 Colonel McLean’s speech
38:28 - 39:47 Lowering of the flag
40:00 - 41:45 Big Red One/ Army song
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992641
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-OX940-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111475196
|Length:
|00:42:03
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, B-Roll: 2026 Victory with Honors, by SGT Chase Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.