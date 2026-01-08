(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 2026 Victory with Honors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chase Murray 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Monte L. Rone, Col. Travis M. Habhab and Col. Gregory W. McLean, conduct a Victory with Honors Ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 9, 2026. The ceremony gives farewell to Colonel Habhab as he will depart Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chase Murray and Pvt. Jaden Davis)


    00:00 - 00:12 Fly Over
    01:50 - 02:00 Red rose presented to the Habhab family
    02:41 - 02:55 Yellow rose presented to the McLean Family
    03:28 - 04:48 The Salute Battery fires the cannons
    04:49 - 05:37 Colonel Habhab’s daughter sings the national anthem
    05:46 - 19:30 MG Rone’s speech
    19:31 - 32:51 Colonel Habhab’s speech
    32:52 - 33:04 The Long Motto call
    33:06 - 37:46 Colonel McLean’s speech
    38:28 - 39:47 Lowering of the flag
    40:00 - 41:45 Big Red One/ Army song

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992641
    VIRIN: 260110-A-OX940-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_111475196
    Length: 00:42:03
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 2026 Victory with Honors, by SGT Chase Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BigRedOne
    1st Infantry Division
    1st infantry division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video