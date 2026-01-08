B-Roll: 2026 Victory with Honors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, Maj. Gen. Monte L. Rone, Col. Travis M. Habhab and Col. Gregory W. McLean, conduct a Victory with Honors Ceremony at Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 9, 2026. The ceremony gives farewell to Colonel Habhab as he will depart Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chase Murray and Pvt. Jaden Davis)





00:00 - 00:12 Fly Over

01:50 - 02:00 Red rose presented to the Habhab family

02:41 - 02:55 Yellow rose presented to the McLean Family

03:28 - 04:48 The Salute Battery fires the cannons

04:49 - 05:37 Colonel Habhab’s daughter sings the national anthem

05:46 - 19:30 MG Rone’s speech

19:31 - 32:51 Colonel Habhab’s speech

32:52 - 33:04 The Long Motto call

33:06 - 37:46 Colonel McLean’s speech

38:28 - 39:47 Lowering of the flag

40:00 - 41:45 Big Red One/ Army song