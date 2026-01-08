U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 10, 2026) U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles take off from a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992629
|VIRIN:
|260110-D-D0477-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111474994
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
