U.S. Central Command Forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992628
|VIRIN:
|260110-D-D0477-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111474969
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.