    U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command Forces, alongside partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Jan. 10, 2026. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992628
    VIRIN: 260110-D-D0477-1002
    Filename: DOD_111474969
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Partner Forces Strike ISIS Targets in Syria, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM

