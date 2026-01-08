Coast Guard rescues stranded surfer near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a stranded surfer following an extensive multi-agency search effort near Surfer’s Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The 68-year-old male was in stable condition and safely transported to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at the air station. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Borinquen)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992626
|VIRIN:
|260110-G-G0107-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111474869
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.