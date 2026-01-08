(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues stranded surfer near Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a stranded surfer following an extensive multi-agency search effort near Surfer’s Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2026. The 68-year-old male was in stable condition and safely transported to awaiting emergency medical service personnel at the air station. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Borinquen)

    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    Air Station Borinquen/Aguadilla
    SAR
    USCG
    United States Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Southeast District

