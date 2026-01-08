(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training ensures Airmen are prepared to respond to a damaged flight line and restore it so aircraft can launch with minimal delay. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992620
    VIRIN: 251120-Z-YH622-3001
    Filename: DOD_111474644
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, RADR

