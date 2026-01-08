386th Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a rapid airfield damage repair exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. RADR training ensures Airmen are prepared to respond to a damaged flight line and restore it so aircraft can launch with minimal delay. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)