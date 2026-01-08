(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Message January 2026 - Maj. Gen. Joseph Harris II says aloha

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    January 2026 drill command message from Maj. Gen. Joseph Harris II, commander of the Hawaii Air National Guard. His last before relinquishing command after nearly six years leading the HIANG

