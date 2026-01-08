Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 5k Run Reel

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command participate in a 5k run during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2026. The 1st MSC’s presence in Puerto Rico underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to national defense and disaster preparedness in the region. It demonstrates the Army’s posture to respond swiftly to crises when called upon, from domestic disaster response to supporting combat operations worldwide. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 06:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992615
|VIRIN:
|260109-A-HQ318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111474553
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
