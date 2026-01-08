Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 5k Run Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command participate in a 5k run during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2026. The 1st MSC’s presence in Puerto Rico underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to national defense and disaster preparedness in the region. It demonstrates the Army’s posture to respond swiftly to crises when called upon, from domestic disaster response to supporting combat operations worldwide. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan)