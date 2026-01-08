(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 5k Run Reel

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.08.2026

    Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command participate in a 5k run during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2026. The 1st MSC’s presence in Puerto Rico underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to national defense and disaster preparedness in the region. It demonstrates the Army’s posture to respond swiftly to crises when called upon, from domestic disaster response to supporting combat operations worldwide. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Airam Amaro-Millan)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 06:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992615
    VIRIN: 260109-A-HQ318-1001
    Filename: DOD_111474553
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR

    TAGS

    ACW
    1st Mission Support Command
    GaritaGames26
    ACW26
    GaritaGames
    GG26

