    Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force speaks at T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Air Education and Training Command

    Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Lieutenant General Scott L. Pleus provides remarks during the T-7A Red Hawk arrival ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 20:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992609
    VIRIN: 260110-A-QH368-3324
    Filename: DOD_111474458
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    T-7A Red Hawk

