Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Lieutenant General Scott L. Pleus provides remarks during the T-7A Red Hawk arrival ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 20:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992609
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-QH368-3324
|Filename:
|DOD_111474458
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force speaks at T-7A Red Hawk official arrival ceremony, by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.