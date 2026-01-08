Army of the Caribbean Week Fitness Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command hosts the Garita Games '26 during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2026. The ACW26 and GG26 aims to bolster esprit de corps between military personnel and the local community. Events included 3K fun runs and foot marches, plena and salsa tournaments, battle of the frequencies and best wrench competitions, domino tournaments, best squad trials, and more, celebrating athleticism and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)