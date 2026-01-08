U.S. Army Reserve 1st Mission Support Command hosts the Garita Games '26 during Army of the Caribbean Week '26 at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 9, 2026. The ACW26 and GG26 aims to bolster esprit de corps between military personnel and the local community. Events included 3K fun runs and foot marches, plena and salsa tournaments, battle of the frequencies and best wrench competitions, domino tournaments, best squad trials, and more, celebrating athleticism and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992602
|VIRIN:
|260109-A-JE779-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111474398
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army of the Caribbean Week Fitness Reel, by SPC Eric Amaro-Millan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
