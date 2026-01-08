Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a Spiritual Fitness Month motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)