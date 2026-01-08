(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a Spiritual Fitness Month motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992601
    VIRIN: 260109-M-VO268-1001
    Filename: DOD_111474374
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEF, Marines, Spiritual Fitness Month, Moto Run, Chaplain, Navy and Marine Corps team

