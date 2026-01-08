(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Garita Games '26 Basketball Tournament B-Roll (No Sound)

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus 

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command participate in a basketball tournament as part of the Garita Games ‘26 during Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 at Fort Buchanan, Jan. 7, 2026. The ACW26 and GG26 aims to bolster esprit de corps between military personnel and the local community. Events included 3K fun runs and foot marches, plena and salsa tournaments, battle of the frequencies and best wrench competitions, domino tournaments, best squad trials, and more, celebrating athleticism and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 05:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992600
    VIRIN: 260108-A-II753-1001
    Filename: DOD_111474370
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garita Games '26 Basketball Tournament B-Roll (No Sound), by SGT Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACW
    GaritaGames26
    ACW26
    GG26

