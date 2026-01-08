U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1st Mission Support Command participate in a basketball tournament as part of the Garita Games ‘26 during Army of the Caribbean Week ‘26 at Fort Buchanan, Jan. 7, 2026. The ACW26 and GG26 aims to bolster esprit de corps between military personnel and the local community. Events included 3K fun runs and foot marches, plena and salsa tournaments, battle of the frequencies and best wrench competitions, domino tournaments, best squad trials, and more, celebrating athleticism and camaraderie. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. Jofenell RuizFebus)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2026 05:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992600
|VIRIN:
|260108-A-II753-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111474370
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT BUCHANAN, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garita Games '26 Basketball Tournament B-Roll (No Sound), by SGT Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
