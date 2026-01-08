U.S. Marines and Sailors attend a Spiritual Fitness Month professional military education event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 8, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 19:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992599
|VIRIN:
|260108-M-VO268-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111474367
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spiritual Fitness Professional Military Education, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.