    Spiritual Fitness Professional Military Education

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors attend a Spiritual Fitness Month professional military education event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 8, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992599
    VIRIN: 260108-M-VO268-2001
    Filename: DOD_111474367
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Professional Military Education, by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF, Marines, Spiritual Fitness Month, PME, Chaplain, Navy and Marine Corps team

