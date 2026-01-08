B-Roll: Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run

U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a Spiritual Fitness Month motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Lance Kell)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992598
|VIRIN:
|260106-M-YW498-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111474362
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
