(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 Promo 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Promotional video for the 2026 Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992596
    VIRIN: 260109-F-XB484-1001
    Filename: DOD_111474348
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2026 Promo 1, by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER
    Save the Date
    ATOH
    Alaska
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video