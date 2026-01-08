(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 loadout at Holloman Air Force Base (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    B-roll of Airmen assigned to the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron loading live weapons onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec 22, 2025. The 849th AMXS is one of several squadrons that maintain the largest F-16 training operation in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992594
    VIRIN: 251222-F-TL923-1002
    Filename: DOD_111474341
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 loadout at Holloman Air Force Base (B-Roll), by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video