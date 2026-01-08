(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-16 loadout at Holloman Air Force Base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load live weapons onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec 22, 2025. The 849th AMXS is one of several squadrons that maintain the largest F-16 training operation in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992593
    VIRIN: 251222-F-TL923-1001
    Filename: DOD_111474324
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 loadout at Holloman Air Force Base, by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman Air Force Base
    loadout
    49th Wing
    849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    maintenance

