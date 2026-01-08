The Historical Development of Synthetic Aperture Sonar at NSWC Panama City Division

This presentation records Dr. Dan Sternlicht, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Subsea/Seabed Warfare Mission Capability manager, as he explains the history of mine countermeasures (MCM) sonar technology. He discusses advances in Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) technology, including circular and spiral SAS imaging techniques for volumetric acoustic imaging. He also highlights advancements in materials, transducers and electronics leading to size, weight, power and cost reductions, enabling integration into smaller UUVs (unmanned underwater vehicles) as well as deep learning neural networks, automation, and structural acoustics. Dr. Sternlicht concludes with current and future trends and emerging MCM systems. As a result, these innovations are paving the way for enhanced detection capabilities, greater autonomy, and improved overall effectiveness in safeguarding naval operations from underwater mine threats.
|09.22.2025
|01.09.2026 15:00
|Interviews
|992579
|250922-N-YT960-1007
|DOD_111473965
|00:32:13
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
