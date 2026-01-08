(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Historical Development of Synthetic Aperture Sonar at NSWC Panama City Division

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Robert Lindee and Shauna Love-vonKnoblauch

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division

    This presentation records Dr. Dan Sternlicht, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Subsea/Seabed Warfare Mission Capability manager, as he explains the history of mine countermeasures (MCM) sonar technology. He discusses advances in Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) technology, including circular and spiral SAS imaging techniques for volumetric acoustic imaging. He also highlights advancements in materials, transducers and electronics leading to size, weight, power and cost reductions, enabling integration into smaller UUVs (unmanned underwater vehicles) as well as deep learning neural networks, automation, and structural acoustics. Dr. Sternlicht concludes with current and future trends and emerging MCM systems. As a result, these innovations are paving the way for enhanced detection capabilities, greater autonomy, and improved overall effectiveness in safeguarding naval operations from underwater mine threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992579
    VIRIN: 250922-N-YT960-1007
    Filename: DOD_111473965
    Length: 00:32:13
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Historical Development of Synthetic Aperture Sonar at NSWC Panama City Division, by Robert Lindee and Shauna Love-vonKnoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCM
    UUV
    SAS
    NSWC Panama City Division
    sonar technology
    Sternlicht

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video