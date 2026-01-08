The Historical Development of Synthetic Aperture Sonar at NSWC Panama City Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992579" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This presentation records Dr. Dan Sternlicht, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division Subsea/Seabed Warfare Mission Capability manager, as he explains the history of mine countermeasures (MCM) sonar technology. He discusses advances in Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) technology, including circular and spiral SAS imaging techniques for volumetric acoustic imaging. He also highlights advancements in materials, transducers and electronics leading to size, weight, power and cost reductions, enabling integration into smaller UUVs (unmanned underwater vehicles) as well as deep learning neural networks, automation, and structural acoustics. Dr. Sternlicht concludes with current and future trends and emerging MCM systems. As a result, these innovations are paving the way for enhanced detection capabilities, greater autonomy, and improved overall effectiveness in safeguarding naval operations from underwater mine threats.