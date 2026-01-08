Ten out of 51 high school teams, mentored by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific employees, competed at the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST®) Robotics Competition (FRC) San Diego Regionals Tournament March 21-23 at the University of California San Diego LionTree Arena. With support from the DOD, NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific have engaged hundreds of teams in the past 10-plus years, with an average of 40 to 50 teams mentored by NAVWAR and NIWC Pacific employees competing in FIRST® every year. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 14:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992576
|VIRIN:
|250321-N-GC965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111473893
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
