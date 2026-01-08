The Coast Guard's role within the Marine Transportation System

Coast Guard personnel and assets oversee waterways management, permitting and water use, maintain aids to navigation and conduct ice breaking, in order to ensure the continuous movement of goods and cargo within the marine transportation system across each of the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, 2025. Safeguarding and securing the marine transportation system has been a mission of the Coast Guard since its establishment as the Revenue Cutter Service in 1790, facilitating trillions of dollars annually in marine transportation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 13:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992570
|VIRIN:
|260109-G-NB558-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111473581
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.