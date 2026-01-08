The Coast Guard's role within the Marine Transportation System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard personnel and assets oversee waterways management, permitting and water use, maintain aids to navigation and conduct ice breaking, in order to ensure the continuous movement of goods and cargo within the marine transportation system across each of the Great Lakes, Cleveland, Ohio, 2025. Safeguarding and securing the marine transportation system has been a mission of the Coast Guard since its establishment as the Revenue Cutter Service in 1790, facilitating trillions of dollars annually in marine transportation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)