F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team silent ground show B-Roll

Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform the silent ground show at America's Air Show 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA, September 26th, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992564
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-ED401-5303
|Filename:
|DOD_111473474
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
