F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team silent ground show B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992564" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform the silent ground show at America's Air Show 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA, September 26th, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)