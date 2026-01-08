Air Force Drill Team commemorates 75th anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard commemorates 75 years of the Drill Team on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., 2025. The team formed to recruit, retain, and inspire Airmen through exhibition drill and performed at local, national, and international events since 1950. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)