Air Force Drill Team commemorates 75th anniversary

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard commemorates 75 years of the Drill Team on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., 2025. The team formed to recruit, retain, and inspire Airmen through exhibition drill and performed at local, national, and international events since 1950. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992562
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-UD194-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111473440
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
