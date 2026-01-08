(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Drill Team commemorates 75th anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard commemorates 75 years of the Drill Team on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., 2025. The team formed to recruit, retain, and inspire Airmen through exhibition drill and performed at local, national, and international events since 1950. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 12:00
    TAGS

    drill team
    excellence
    75th anniversary
    USAF Honor Guard

