The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2025, FL, May 3rd, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992557
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-ED401-2902
|Filename:
|DOD_111473420
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Air Dot Show Tour Ft. Lauderdale 2025 - Hype reel 2, by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
