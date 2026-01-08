Huron West Pier Repair Project Short

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992554" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Project Engineer, CPT Karr, provides details on the Huron Harbor West Pier repair project, Huron, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2025.

USACE is committed to providing repairs that will protect this pier that was originally constructed in 1901. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)